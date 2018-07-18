हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in, Arshad Warsi out as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai's next installment?

A report said that Hirani is highly impressed by Ranbir's performance in 'Sanju' and hence, wants to cast him as Circuit in the next sequel of Munna Bhai. 

Ranbir Kapoor in, Arshad Warsi out as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani&#039;s Munna Bhai&#039;s next installment?
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

We have seen actor Ranbir Kapoor transforming himself completely to get into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for his recent release 'Sanju'. And the 36-year-old actor received all the rave reviews for his portrayal of Dutt in the film. 

And now, a report has claimed that Ranbir may share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt in another project. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and will be the third sequel of Munna Bhai. Filmfare.com quoted a source saying that Hirani is highly impressed by Ranbir for his performance in 'Sanju'. And therefore, he is considering Ranbir to play the iconic character 'Circuit' in the film. The role was previously played by Arshad Warsi in the first two installments. 

The website attributing the source to the report said that the filmmaker believes that Ranbir and Sanjay will share a great camaraderie with each other in the next Munna Bhai sequel. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited by the maker or the actor. 

In the meantime, Ranbir and Sanjay have also been roped in for 'Shamshera', a film by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It will be helmed by Karan Malhotra. "The film will go on floors by the end of this year and the shooting will be wrapped by mid-2019. It will be released on July 31, 2020," announced noted film critic Taran Adarsh. 

Vaani Kapoor, a YRF favourite will play the female lead opposite Ranbir.

'Shamshera', based in the 1800s, is about a dacoit tribe who fight for their right and independence from the British. 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjay DuttShamsheraArshad WarsiMunna BhaiRajkumar Hirani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close