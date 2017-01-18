close
Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif in brand new still from ‘Jagga Jasoos’

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 13:43
Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ have unveiled a brand new still from the film which has garnered massive appreciation for its awe-inspiring trailer.

Check out the latest still featuring former real-life love birds Ranbir and Katrina here:

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a fiction fantasy film laced with humour and a slice of romance.

The much delayed film will finally hit the silverscreen on April 7 this year.

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 13:43

