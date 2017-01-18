Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif in brand new still from ‘Jagga Jasoos’

Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ have unveiled a brand new still from the film which has garnered massive appreciation for its awe-inspiring trailer.

Check out the latest still featuring former real-life love birds Ranbir and Katrina here:

Travel the world, sing, dance and celebrate! Check out this exclusive still from #JaggaJasoos, trailer out now: https://t.co/fHohTf05S4 pic.twitter.com/QtOhZmnPfJ — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) 17 January 2017

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a fiction fantasy film laced with humour and a slice of romance.

The much delayed film will finally hit the silverscreen on April 7 this year.