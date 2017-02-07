Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' promotions to kickstart soon!
New Delhi: The blue-eyed boy of Kapoor Khandaan, Ranbir will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial venture 'Jagga Jasoos'. The film has been much delayed and will finally see the light of the day on April 7, 2017.
'Jagga Jasoos' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. According to Pinkvila.com, Ranbir while talking to a popular magazine revealed the details of when he plans to kickstart the promotions.
The report quotes Ranbir as saying, “Right now I'm busy with the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic. We will start the promotion of Jagga Jasoos, two weeks before the release of the film.”
Meanwhile, he also revealed that a song from the film is expected to release soon. So, now you know when to expect the full blown Jagga Jasoos promotions to kickstart.
