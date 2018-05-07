Ranbir Kapoor pulls off a Pathani-clad Sanjay Dutt in new 'Sanju' poster- See pic

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who is known for his brand of cinema is leaving no stone unturned in surprising the fans with multiple look posters from the much-awaited biopic of the year 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Rajkumar Hirani tweeted, "When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this".

When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/lVxqKtDO3R — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 7, 2018

The poster would remind the audience of Sanjay Dutt's look in 2013, the year he went to jail. Earlier that year, Sanjay Dutt had enthralled his viewers with his brilliant portrayal of antagonist Kancha Cheema in Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath. Ranbir has amazingly pulled off Sanjay Dutt's pathani look.

Ranbir Kapoor's unbelievable transformation in the teaser made it difficult for people to differentiate between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

This is the most-awaited film of 2018 as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.