Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sanjay Dutt's jail look in new 'Sanju' poster

New Delhi: Talented star Ranbir Kapoor much talked about venture 'Sanju' will seem him step into superstar Sanjay Dutt's character. The film is a biopic based on the controversial life of Dutt who has had a tumultuous journey in his personal and professional life which will be presented on the big screens.

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has been on a poster sharing spree, unveiling each of Ranbir's looks recreating Dutt. The latest one happens to be from the time when Sanju baba was in Yerwada Jail, Pune.

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.