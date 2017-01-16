Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt
Mumbai: There were umpteen speculations about the actor who would be essaying the role of Sunil Dutt – Sanjay Dutt’s father – in the latter’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. And the makers of the film have found their man!
Well, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in by the makers to essay the late actor-politician’s character in the film.
"The film will showcase a beautiful father-son track. We are happy to have on board Paresh Rawal, who will be seen essaying Sunil Dutt in the film. As known, Sunil and Sanjay shared a deep bond in real life and Raju Sir is all set to recreate many of these heart touching moments on celluloid," the film's spokesperson said in a statement.
Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal the film is slated to release this December.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa, boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s marriage ceremony to be held inside the house?
- Atif Aslam stops concert, rescues girl
- Bigg Boss 10: Is this the special clause in Rohan Mehra’s contract?
- Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE
- Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt
- Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif will clash with Ranbir Kapoor – Here’s why
- 21 years of Karan Arjun: Salman Khan thanks Rakesh Roshan, wishes luck to Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik
- Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan talk about their 'Rangoon' experiences
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia helped Mahira Khan – Here's how
- Latest Box Office collections of 'Dangal' and 'Ok Jaanu' are out!