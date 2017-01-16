close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:58
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt

Mumbai: There were umpteen speculations about the actor who would be essaying the role of Sunil Dutt – Sanjay Dutt’s father – in the latter’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor.  And the makers of the film have found their man!

Well, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in by the makers to essay the late actor-politician’s character in the film.

"The film will showcase a beautiful father-son track. We are happy to have on board Paresh Rawal, who will be seen essaying Sunil Dutt in the film. As known, Sunil and Sanjay shared a deep bond in real life and Raju Sir is all set to recreate many of these heart touching moments on celluloid," the film's spokesperson said in a statement.

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal the film is slated to release this December.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:58

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.