Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt hug it out, to shoot promotional song together for Sanju

Ever since the trailer of 'Sanju' has been released by the makers, actor Ranbir Kapoor has been receiving positive words from everywhere for his incredible transformation and brilliance with which he stepped into the shoes of Dutt. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

According to a Mid-Day report, the makers have planned to shoot a promotional number featuring Sanjay and Ranbir. "Sanjay Dutt is expected to film the special number at Mehboob Studios over the weekend. The song will be launched a few days before the movie's release. But it won't be part of the film," the source told Mid-Day. 

In the meantime, both the stars were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mehboob studio. Both Ranbir and Sanjay were seen hugging each other and posed for the cameras. If reports are to be believed, they were at the studio to shoot the number. 

Check out their photos here: 

Sanju

Sanju

Sanju

Sanju

Sanju

Sanju

While Ranbir was wearing a blue-black checked shirt with distressed denim and red sneakers, Sanjay was spotted in a grey tee and blue pants. 

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Karishma Tanna and Mahesh Manjrekar. 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjay DuttSanjuSanju trailerSanju film reviewSanju Ranbir KapoorSanju teaser

