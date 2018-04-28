Ranbir Kapoor to work on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety filmmaker Luv Ranjan's rom-com next?

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is reportedly in talks with director Luv Ranjan for a project.

According to a Times of India report, both Ranbir and Ranjan are keen to collaborate on a project. And apparently, Ranbir has expressed his interest to work with the filmmaker.

Ranjan, whose last film, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' did a brilliant show at the Box Office, is most likely to announce his next project on the same genre. The source told TOI that the script is currently being developed and once it gets completed, the actor will sign the papers.

In the meantime, the actor has reportedly been asked by the 'Brahmastra' filmmaker to shed some kilos for his role. Ranbir along with his co-star Alia Bhatt is getting special training to ace their parts in the film.

'Brahmastra', a superhero fantasy film, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Television sensation Mouni Roy, who also feature in the film, will be seen in a negative role.

Actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar, known for portraying Bheem and Ravan on the small screen, also features in the film. Saurav, who will make his Bollywood debut with 'Brahmastra', will also be seen portraying a negative role in the film.

The film will is slated to hit the screens on the Independence Day this year.