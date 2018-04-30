Ranbir Kapoor's intense eyes in new 'Sanju' poster will grip you hard—Pic inside

New Delhi: Kapoor Khandaan's blue-eyed boy Ranbir is all set to take the Box Office by storm with his power pack performance in 'Sanju'. The film is a biopic based on the life and times of superstar Sanjay Dutt—the man who has lived quite a controversial life.

The teaser of 'Sanju' not only created a history reached over 150 million viewers across the world making it the widest viewed teaser ever but also trended on number one spot on YouTube and Facebook.

The makers have released a new poster featuring Ranbir and the extreme close-up of the actor will make you look at the picture twice. Why? Because he resembles Sanjay Dutt so much so that you can actually falter in thinking who is who. Also, his intense gripping eyes will leave your jaw dropped.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.