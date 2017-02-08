Ranbir Kapoor's role in 'Dragon' has a mystical fire connection, says Ayan Mukerji

Mumbai: Director Ayan Mukerji has revealed that his upcoming romantic-fantasy film with Ranbir Kapoor will see the actor in the role of a man with special power in the form of fire.

This is the third collaboration between Ayan and Ranbir after the duo worked together in "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani". The upcoming film, also starring Alia Bhatt, has been tentatively titled "Dragon".

"I have not locked the title yet. 'Dragon' is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because in the film, the boy has connection with fire. It is his power. The guy has a mystical connection with fire. So, I called it 'Dragon'. There's something I like about the word," Ayan told reporters last night.

Ranbir, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, is expected to start filming Ayan's film in August. The director said that the actor will have to go to extra lengths for "Dragon".

"Ranbir will have to put a lot of extra efforts for the movie. There's so much stuff in the film like action, dance, movements... I hope he is going to do a lot in the film."

He was speaking at the Indian premiere of "Moonlight" organised by Jio MAMI Film Club with Star in association with Vkaao and PVR Pictures.

The screening was also attended by Kiran Rao, Kabir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sayani Gupta and Shruti Seth among others.