Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic: Things to look forward to

Mumbai: The teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani will be unveiled tomorrow. It is one of the most awaited films of the year and has been in the news since its inception.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt so far.

Things to watch out for in the film which has been in the news for quite some time now.

Ranbir Kapoor's performance - Ranbir Kapoor's previous release Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu proved to be a dud at the Box Office. The actor's performances in his recent releases have been appreciated but his films - Besharam, Roy, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha - couldn't quite draw audiences to the theatre. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) directed by Karan Johar, is the only film of his that has done good business at the Box Office since 2013. We know Ranbir is an actor par excellence and here's looking forward to his performance in the Dutt biopic.

Ranbir's looks - Ranbir sports not one buy multiple looks in the film. Since the film' story is spread almost over three decades, Ranbir will be sporting all the avatars of Sanjay Dutt since his initial days in Hindi cinema. We have seen Ranbir sporting a number of looks in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011 too.

Star Cast - The film has a number of big names on board. And it would be interesting to see who plays what character in the film.

Narrative - Since the film is based on Dutt's life, it will also showcase the turbulent times he experienced. So it would be interesting to see how Hirani has woven the significant chapters of his life on celluloid.