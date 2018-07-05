हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' beats Salman Khan's 'Race 3' at Box Office

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. 

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's big Eid release 'Race 3' opened to mixed reviews from the masses and classes alike. The film did a great business but has now been beaten by Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' at the Box Office and that too in just five days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office figures of 'Sanju'. 

Meanwhile, Salman's 'Race 3' has earned Rs 175.77 crore reportedly. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Race 3' hit the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's big gift to fans on Eid!

Clearly, Ranbir's power act has left the audiences in awe of him and that has got the cinema halls all queued up. Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' is a biopic on the controversial life of Dutt. 

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. 'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity has helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

