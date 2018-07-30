हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' beats Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' at Box Office

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. 

Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Sanju&#039; beats Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Tiger Zinda Hai&#039; at Box Office

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his recent success 'Sanju'. The film has made him the blue-eyed boy in B-Town and everyone is talking about the immense hard work put in by the actor. The biopic is based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film has smashed Box Office records and has created several records too.

The film has crossed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection of the film by Rajkumar Hirani. He wrote: "#Sanju crosses *lifetime biz* of #TigerZindaHai... Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... Chasing #PK *lifetime biz* now... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 339.75 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

