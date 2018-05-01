Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju': Five female characters you should know

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious project 'Sanju', a biopic based on the life and times of superstar Sanjay Dutt is high on the buzzword. The teaser of 'Sanju', which was launched on Tuesday, has received a thunderous response from the viewers and taken social media by storm.

Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' will showcase the controversial life of Dutt on celluloid. While everyone is talking about Ranbir's titular roleplay of 'Sanju' in the movie, there are five strong female characters as well. While two of them are based on real-life characters, the other three are fictional.

Ace actress Manisha Koirala will be seen playing Sanjay’s mother, Nargis Dutt. “It’s a small role as the film starts in 1981 when Nargisji passed away", the director said.

Sonam Kapoor portrays the role of Sanju’s girlfriend. However, she isn’t essaying anyone in particular. Talking about her character, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Sonam is not playing anyone in particular as we haven’t delved into that aspect of Sanju’s life.”

Anushka Sharma will be seen playing a journalist and biographer. Raju Hirani said, “She plays Abhijat Joshi and me rolled into one. It is through her narrative that we tell the story. We needed a link to bind our plot and Anushka is that link.”

Dia Mirza will be seen portraying Sanju’s third wife, Maanayata Dutt in the film.

Besides, these four, popular TV actress Karishma Tanna too plays a pivotal part in the film. However, not much has been revealed about her role so far.

Rajkumar Hirani revealed, "It is perhaps the first time that I have five women playing important characters in my film."

'Sanju' is hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.