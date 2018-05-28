Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani introduces character played by Vicky Kaushal - See poster

Mumbai: Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to introduce another character in his film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. After introducing Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's characters in the biopic, Hirani unveiled Vicky Kaushal's look in the film.

In the brand new poster, we can see Sanju and his best friend (played by Vicky), enjoying a drink.

Check out the poster here:

The teaser of the film had wowed the audience. Ranbir's looks like Sanjay Dutt during the various stages of his life were appreciated. And now, fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to the trailer for the film which is expected to be out on May 30.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube: "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

The much-awaited film will hit theatres on June 29, 2018.