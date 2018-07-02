हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' sets Australia Box Office on fire

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast.

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed Kapoor lad, Ranbir has witnessed his biggest opener with 'Sanju'. The film where he plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which have been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

The viewers have loved it and praised Ranbir for his impressive act. In fact, performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed. 'Sanju' has set the Australia Box Office on fire.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of 'Sanju' in Australia.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity will surely help the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

