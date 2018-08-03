Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju smashes PK, Ek Tha Tiger's Box Office records — Check film's latest collections

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his recent success 'Sanju'. The film has made him the blue-eyed boy in B-Town and everyone is talking about the immense hard work put in by the actor. The biopic, based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt, has smashed Box Office records and has set some new standards too.

After a glorious 33-day run in the cinemas, the film has crossed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' to become the all-time second-highest grosser. While 'PK' collected Rs 340.80 crore, 'Ek Tha Tiger' had earned Rs 339.16 in its theatrical run.

The worldwide collection of 'Sanju' stands with net collection of Rs 570 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film, writing, "#Sanju surpasses *lifetime biz* of #PK... Now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 38 lakhs, Thu 34 lakhs. Total: ₹ 341.22 cr. India biz."

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. Fondly called as 'Sanju' or 'Baba', Sanjay has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better. The film hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Not to forget that 'Sanju' has come as a big respite for Ranbir, who has had a string of flops since 2013. His 2016 release 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' too didn't do much for him. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vindo Chopra, 'Sanju' has become Ranbir's most successful release till date.