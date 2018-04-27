Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' teaser trends at number one spot on YouTube—Watch it again

New Delhi: The blue-eyed boy of Kapoor Khandaan, Ranbir is back in the game and how! The talented actor will be seen portraying none other than superstar Sanjay Dutt in the biopic based on his controversial life journey. The makers released the first teaser of the film titled 'Sanju' and the reactions have been immensely positive.

Ranbir looks totally unrecognisable in the movie and has aced his look. At times it's hard to figure out whether we are watching the real Sanjay Dutt or Ranbir enacting as him. The good news for the star is that, ahead of its release, the teaser has already become a huge hit on social media.

Watch the teaser again:

'Sanju' has reached over 150 million viewers across the world making it the widest viewed teaser ever, becoming an instant viral hit amongst the netizens with over 2 lakh searches on Google in 24 hours. Ranbir's many avatars have created a rapid stir of curiosity and creativity in the many memes that surfaced immediately after the release of the teaser.

It is also trending worldwide at number 1 on Twitter and happens to be the most talked about topic for the day. 'Sanju' teaser is the number one trend on YouTube currently. It is also trending at the top spot on Facebook.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.