Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju to breach Rs 100 crore mark today

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor was in dire need of a hit more than anything else after delivering a series of Box Office duds in last few years. And the 36-year-old actor made a roaring comeback with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju'.
'Sanju' which released across the theatres on Friday, has turned out to a record-crushing machine. Within just two days of its release, the film has earned over Rs 73 crore at the Box Office and has created a havoc all over. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Sanju' will breach the 100 crore mark on Sunday. Notably, it would be the seventh film of this year to enter Rs 100 crore club.
Here's a list of films that made it to the list of 100 crore club this year:
Padmaavat
Padmaavat was the first film to enter the 100 crore club this year. Even though the film was not released initially in a few states, it zoomed to 100 crores in the opening weekend itself. It took the film only 5 days to mint 100 crores! Loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the period drama featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The Luv Ranjan film, starring Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh was the surprise entry to the 100 crore club. The film made its way to the league in just 25 days of its release. Made at a budget of Rs 30 crore, SKTKS emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.
Baaghi 2
The Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani film witnessed an unbelievable collection of Rs 25 crore on its first day. The film grossed over Rs 190 crore in India within two weeks of its release. It also performed well in overseas and collected Rs 41 crore in two weeks. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller film is a sequel to the 2016 film 'Baaghi' and a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. 'Baaghi 2' is Tiger Shroff's first film to enter the club.
Raid
This period crime thriller film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta is the fourth entrant to make it to the 100-crore mark. The film said to be based on real-life events, took 22 days to reach the spot. Starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, 'Raid' saw an opening of Rs 10.04 crore. This is Ajay's eighth film to enter the club of Rs 100 crore.
Raazi
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' is the fifth Bollywood film to enter the club of Rs 100 crore this year. The film stands with the net collection of Rs 123 crore and still counting. 'Raazi' is the fifth Bollywood film and the third film of Alia, after '2 States' and 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya' to enter the league.
The film is a spy thriller and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat which is inspired by real events. The story revolves around an Indian spy, who gets married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 on the order of her father, played by Rajit Kapur.
Race 3
Superstar Salman Khan delivered a massive Eid blockbuster with 'Race 3'. Even though the film received a mixed response from the critics, the fans gave their verdict and thronged the theatres to watch the Bhai's film and it reads a 'hit'. The film managed to easily smooth sail the Rs 100 crore club in mere three days of its released. Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Race 3' stars an ensemble star cast with the likes of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.
Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' took the box office by storm on the first day of its release. Not just that, the film smashed many past records and became the biggest opener of 2018 by raking in more than Rs 30 crores on Day 1. Going by its momentum at the ticket window, 'Sanju' will be the latest entry to the club.
Helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' has shattered the glass ceiling. Noted actor Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala essays the role of Nargis (Dutt's mother). The movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film narrates the tumultuous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.