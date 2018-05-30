Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' trailer: Alia Bhatt's reaction is epic!

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed Kapoor lad, Ranbir is all set to enthral the viewers with his powerful act in 'Sanju'. The trailer has set the pace for what to expect from this Rajkumar Hirani venture. The makers unveiled the trailer recently and it has received a thunderous response from the fans and industry peeps alike.

The film stars Ranbir in the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which will be presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

The latest buzz right now is that Ranbir is dating none other than 'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt. Although the two have not really spoken about the relationship, enough hints have been dropped about them being a couple.

And just like others, Alia too is impressed by Ranbir's act. She took to Twitter and wrote:

Well, truly, Ranbir has delivered an applause-worthy act. If a 3-minute trailer can generate such an effect on viewers, imagine what impact the film is going to have on the audiences.

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser and trailer received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.