हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Munna Bhai in Sanju will make your jaw drop - Watch

In the film, the Munna Bhai episode, a very significant part of Dutt's life, too finds a mention.

Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s transformation into Munna Bhai in Sanju will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is back and how! The hunk of an actor, who was in need of a blockbuster to his credit, got his due, by essaying a challenging role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. 

The Kapoor boy essayed Sanjay Dutt in the film, a character that proved to be extremely challenging because he had to undergo several makeup sessions to look like the man himself.

In the film, the Munna Bhai episode, a very significant part of Dutt's life, too finds a mention.

Ranbir had to sit for hours to get the prosthetics on to look like Munna Bhai.

The makers of the film have shared the video that shows the making of Munna Bhai in Sanju.

Check out the video here:

Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life experiences is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film has minted over Rs 250 crores at the Box Office so far.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh.

RK's previous release Jagga Jasoos (2017) directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring his former real-life girlfriend Katrina Kaif proved to be a dud at the Box Office. 

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 saved Ranbir's career graph to an extent that was dented by flops such as Besharam (2013), Tamasha (2014), Roy (2015) and Bombay Velvet (2015).

Ranbir is an actor par excellence who delivered spellbinding performances in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Anurag Basu's Barfi!. In a career spanning over a decade, Ranbir has done a variety of roles and has taken up unconventional roles in films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Here's wishing Ranbir hearty congratulations for the success of Sanju.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjuSanjay DuttSanju Box Office reportSanju movieRajkumar HiraniMunna Bhai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close