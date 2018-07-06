हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Sanjay Dutt will make your jaw drop - Watch video

Transforming Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt on screen was a big challenge for makers of the film because getting his look right was crucial. 

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has struck gold with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film has helped Ranbir claim the top spot at the Box Office after a long time, and the film has minted over Rs 200 crores so far since its release on June 29.

But it wasn't easy for Ranbir to step into the shoes of Sanjay because he had to look like his senior actor and also copy his body language and style of dialogue delivery.

Transforming Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt on screen was a big challenge for makers of the film because getting his look right was crucial. They decided if they fail in getting his look right, they will scrap the idea of making the film.

But Ranbir was destined to play Sanju on screen and also win accolades for his performance in the film which required him to work on his physique by pumping iron, following a strict diet and patiently sitting for hours to get the prosthetics.

Here's a video that shows all those moments of ecstasy and agony while making Ranbir turn into Sanju.

Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life experiences is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh.

