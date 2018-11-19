हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rangeela Raja: Bombay HC to hear Pahlaj Nihalani's plea on Nov 21

New Delhi: Bombay High Court has set November 21 as the date for hearing Pahlaj Nihalani's plea challenging Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) suggestion to make 20-odd cuts in his upcoming production 'Rangeela Raja'. 

This comes almost two weeks after the Court's vacation bench refused to urgently hear Nihalani's plea against the CBFC regarding his next venture. Nihalani has claimed that the cuts suggested for his film were illogical and meaningless. 

"There is no vulgarity, no double meaning dialogues. Still, I've been asked to delete a massive number of dialogues and scenes," he had told ANI. The producer had also alleged that the CBFC prioritised multi-starrer 'Thugs Of Hindostan' over his film, as chairman Prasoon Joshi is 'friends' with Aamir Khan. "My film was reviewed 40 days after applying. I was going to release my film on November 8. Thugs of Hindostan had applied 20 days after me. However, Prasoon Joshi, who is good friends with Aamir Khan, gave preference to his movie before my film," said Nihalani.

He had also stated that the CBFC did not follow the set guidelines for reviewing a film within 21 days of the makers approaching the board. With 'Rangeela Raja', Nihalani is reuniting with Bollywood powerhouse Govinda after 25 years. They have earlier worked together in films like 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'.

Govinda's comeback film also features Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri. As the censor board chairman, Nihalani had faced flak for raising an objection to the word 'intercourse' in the promo of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and also for refusing to clear the women-centric movie 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'.

