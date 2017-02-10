'Rangoon' dialogue promo: Action star Saif Ali Khan turns into a romantic hero

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Rangoon' has been set in the backdrop of World War II and the trailer takes us back in time when the English Raj was in full force.

Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut play titular characters in the film. The official Twitter handle of 'Rangoon' released a new dialogue promo which gives us a sneak peek into Saif's character in the film.

Watch the dialogue promo here:

An action star becomes a romantic hero! Watch the new #RangoonPromo starring #SaifAliKhan. https://t.co/Yr1f4qu47K — Rangoon (@RangoonTheFilm) February 9, 2017

The film is releasing on February 24, 2017.