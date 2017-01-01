'Rangoon' official LOGO! Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut starrer set in war zone

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is all ready to entice his audiences with period drama 'Rangoon'. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead and is set to release on February 24, 2017.

The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Nadiadwala Grandson took to Twitter and shared the first official logo of 'Rangoon'. From the looks of it, clearly, we can say that this one is going to be set at the backdrop a war zone.

The trailer will release on January 6, 2017. The film is set during the time of World War II. This will be Shahid's third film with Vishal whereas it is Saif's second one with the filmmaker after 'Omkara'. Kangana and Vishal have paired up for the first time.

Are you excited about the 'Rangoon' trailer?