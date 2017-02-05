'Rangoon' promotions: Kangana Ranaut to travel in 'vintage' car

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen travelling in a vintage car as a run up to her forthcoming film "Rangoon", which is a period drama set against the backdrop of World War II.

The actress will be seen in this vintage ride, everywhere she travels, be it for her work commitments or her personal routine. She will be using it throughout the month, read a statement from the film`s makers.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

The film itself has a vintage feel to it where the audience will get to see Kangana playing the role of an actress, Saif, a filmmaker and Shahid, a soldier.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, "Rangoon" is set to hit the screens on February 24.