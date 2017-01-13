Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor refused promotions with Kangana Ranaut? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Ever since the shooting of Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming Bollywood film 'Rangoon' began, there were rumours that all is not well between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. It was being said that the duo don’t get along well. And, this is the reason why Sasha has refused to promote the movie with the 29-year-old actress.

But, recently, the 'Udta Punjab' hunk rubbished all reports. Shahid stated that he is happy to promote the flick with her.

"There are no issues between me and Kangana. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. (But) there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif (Ali Khan), who is also a very big part of the film," PTI quoted him as saying.

Well, this must put an end to all the speculations.

'Rangoon' is set in the early 1940s, around the time of World War II. It is Shahid's third film with Vishal Bhardwaj after 'Haider' and 'Kaminey'. The flick is slated to release on February 24 this year.