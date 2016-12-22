'Rangoon' Trailer—Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will entice the viewers in January!

New Delhi: We all know that Vishal Bhardwaj is launching the super talented trio of Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor together on the big screens in his next venture titled 'Rangoon'.

The fans are desperately waiting to see the first look as well as the tariler of the film. So guys, here comes the good news. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the trailer of the movie will be launched in January 2017. No, we aren't kidding.

The report quotes the director as saying, "This journey consists of many firsts -it's my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom18 Motion Pictures and it's the first time the three lead actors are coming together."

Sajid Nadiadwala who is one of the producers also added, "I am very excited to present the trailer to the audience. Vishal is an incredible director and one will get to experience a plethora of emotions as his vision translates on the big screen.''

'Rangoon' is a love triangle which is set on the backdrop of World War 2 and will hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.