close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

'Rangoon' trailer: Response has been tremendous, says Shahid Kapoor

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:09
&#039;Rangoon&#039; trailer: Response has been tremendous, says Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, recently took to Twitter to thank his fans for making 'Rangoon' trailer a success. The 35-year-old actor also revealed that he was nervous about the glimpse of his upcoming film.

"Thank you thank you thank you guys. Was rather nervous about this one. The response has been tremendous. Big big love to you all," the 'Udta Punjab' star tweeted.

'Rangoon' also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. It is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24 this year. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

'Rangoon' is set in the early 1940s, around the time of World War II. It narrates the story of how the relationship between three people changes when she is sent to Burma to motivate the soldiers. She falls in love with Shahid during this journey. 

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:09

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.