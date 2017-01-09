'Rangoon' trailer: Response has been tremendous, says Shahid Kapoor
New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, recently took to Twitter to thank his fans for making 'Rangoon' trailer a success. The 35-year-old actor also revealed that he was nervous about the glimpse of his upcoming film.
"Thank you thank you thank you guys. Was rather nervous about this one. The response has been tremendous. Big big love to you all," the 'Udta Punjab' star tweeted.
'Rangoon' also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. It is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24 this year. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Thank you thank you thank you guys. Was rather nervous about this one. The response has been tremendous. Big big love to you all
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 7, 2017
'Rangoon' is set in the early 1940s, around the time of World War II. It narrates the story of how the relationship between three people changes when she is sent to Burma to motivate the soldiers. She falls in love with Shahid during this journey.
(With IANS inputs)
