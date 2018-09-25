हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hichki

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki to release in China in October

New Delhi: One of the top-grossers of 2018 and popular Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's comeback film 'Hichki', which became a massive hit India, is all set to take over the Chinese market.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Chinese poster of the film. He wrote, "#Hichki to release in China on 12 Oct 2018... Here's the poster for the local audiences in China."

After 'Padmaavat', 'PadMan', 'Raid' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', it's Rani's 'Hichki' which has hit the right chord amongst the audiences.

'Hichki' has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films' banner. It happens to be an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights.

The film shows Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Her zest for her profession is so high that no special condition can come in the way of her achieving the dreams she has.

'Hichki' released on March 23, 2018, and received a positive word of mouth publicity. The film is going strong and will have to stay steady at the Box Office in order to let the cash registers ringing.

The film also stars veteran actors such as Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Rani delivered one of her career-best performance in 'Hichki' after 'Black'.

