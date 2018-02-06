Rani Mukerji strikes a pose in new 'Hichki' poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is ready to make her comeback on the big screens with 'Hichki'. Rani strikes an impressive pose in the new poster.

The actress plays a teacher, who is suffering from Tourette syndrome and how she struggles to find herself a perfect job forms the plot of Hichki. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster of the film.

New poster of #Hichki...Stars Rani Mukerji... Siddharth P Malhotra directs... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... Presented by Aditya Chopra... 23 March 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/h0kZoCiHE8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2018

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj banner. The film's release date has been pushed ahead. It was earlier coming out on February 23 but now will hit the screens on March 23, 2018.

The film promises to be high on emotions with a moderate dose of comedy laced in between. The trailer was released sometime back and received a warm response from the viewers. And we are eagerly waiting to watch the movie.