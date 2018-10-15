हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Mukerji Hichki

Rani Mukerji's Hichki witnesses decent weekend in China

'Hichki' witnessed an upturn in business on day second and third, and stands with the net collection of Rs 31.08 crore.

Rani Mukerji&#039;s Hichki witnesses decent weekend in China
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki', which was a surprise hit at the domestic Box Office, was recently released in theatres across China. The film started at a low in China on the first day and saw an opening of Rs 5.50 crore, which was much below the expectations the makers had. However, it subsequently picked up on the weekend and therefore, saw a rise in the overall collections.

As per industry expert Taran Adarsh, 'Hichki' witnessed an upturn in business on day second and third, and stands with the net collection of Rs 31.08 crore. It is believed that the glowing word of mouth has led the film climb the chart at the ticket counter. 

Sharing the business collection of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, #Hichki has a decent weekend in China... Starting at low levels on Day 1, the biz witnessed an upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Should maintain the pace on weekdays...Fri $ 770,000..Sat $ 1.74 mn..Sun $ 1.70 mn..Total: $ 4.21 million [₹ 31.08 cr]."

Talking about the recent Indian films released in China, 'Secret Superstar', 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' performed well in this circuit while 'Baahubali 2' and 'Sultan' failed to leave an impression at the box office.

Internationally, 'Hichki' has so far released in Russia and Kazakhstan, and is expected to wow audiences in Taiwan. The film is also releasing in Hong Kong on November 8 and in China on October 12. 

With its universally-appealing content, it has received great reviews from the audience. Mukerji's portrayal of Tourette's Syndrome in the film has been widely lauded and appreciated by the audience as well as critics all over. However, the lengthiness and predictability of the film were criticised by the viewers. 

Tags:
Rani Mukerji HichkiHichki China collectionHichki reviewsIndian films ChinaHicki Chinese Box OfficeRani Mukerji films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close