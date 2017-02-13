Rani Mukherji not doing film with Siddharth P Malhotra

Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukherji is not teaming up with director-producer Siddharth P Malhotra.

There were a lot of speculations that Rani would be making a comeback on the silver screen with a women oriented film directed by Siddharth and the project will be produced by her filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra.

"There is no women oriented film or any film which Rani will be doing with Siddharth and which will be backed by Yash Raj Films. There is no such project in the pipeline," sources said.

The 38-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Adira in 2015, was last seen as a feisty cop in 2014 film "Mardaani".

The "We are Family" helmer has not directed films since 2010 and is busy producing television shows.

According to the sources, the director is working on couple of scripts including a love story and a drama film, but none of these projects are with Rani Mukherji and Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, there were also reports of Shoojit Sircar doing a women oriented film featuring Rani, Madhuri Dixit and Parineeti Chopra but this news also turned out to be false as the "Piku" director himself had rubbished the reports.