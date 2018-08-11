हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Takht

Ranveer, Kareena's 'Takht' will be like K3G of Mughal era, says Karan Johar

He made the film announcement on social media.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar a few days back made a big movie announcement. A multi-starrer 'Takht featuring the top actors of Bollywood created a storm on social media—and rightly so. It stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board. He made the announcement on social media and soon the stars too expressed their excitement by sharing the post.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan was quizzed over the film. When asked if 'Takht' happens to be his most ambitious outing till date, KJo said, “Yes, opulence-wise and scale-wise it’s my biggest to date. It’s scary and nerve-wracking. I’m scared every minute of the day. The announcement shook me up. I’m really petrified. It’s not the scale. It’s also the relationship dynamics. It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture.”

He further revealed, “Only that it’s based in the Mughal era. It’s history. It’s about two warring brothers and it’s based on facts as we know them.  Beyond that, it’s too early to say anything.”

This is the first time that Ranveer and Kareena will be seen in a movie together. Although the buzz is that they will play siblings in the venture whereas the Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite Ranveer.

Incidentally, both Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

With such an incredible and interesting casting, 'Takht' will certainly be big on the buzzword. The film will be directed by Karan Johar and the screenplay is by Sumit Roy.

 

