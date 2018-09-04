हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh a phenomenal actor, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

This will be the first time Kareena and Ranveer will be seen working together in a film.   

Ranveer Singh a phenomenal actor, says Kareena Kapoor Khan
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming magnum opus Takht, says he is a phenomenal actor.

"I am very excited to do the movie finally with Karan (Johar) and Ranveer of course. I have not worked with him but I know he is a phenomenal actor and it will amazing," Kareena told IANS here. 

The 37-year-old says she is "really honoured" to share screen space with Ranveer in "Takht", a period drama.

"Takht" also features Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. It will be directed by Karan Johar.

The film will bring back Karan and Kareena working together after 17 years. The two last collaborated "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." in 2001. 

"Takht" will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, for release in 2020.

