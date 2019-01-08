हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' trailer to be out on this date—Watch

The much-awaited trailer of the movie will be unveiled on January 9, 2019, and the buzz around the flick can be felt already.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer &#039;Gully Boy&#039; trailer to be out on this date—Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Towners Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will share the screen space together for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. The much-awaited trailer of the movie will be unveiled on January 9, 2019, and the buzz around the flick can be felt already.

Ranveer shared a teaser which reveals the trailer release date.

Watch it here:

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The venture is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai.

The film will hit the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

