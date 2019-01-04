Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' trailer announcement will make you wanna dance to 'Asli Hip Hop'—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the very first time together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.

The makers have shared the trailer announcement date with a unique dance video titled 'Asli Hip Hop'. It very much captures the essence of the movie where Ranveer will be seen doing a lot of hip-hop rap.

Watch the video link here:

The trailer of 'Gully Boy' will be unveiled on January 9, 2019. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: “And here comes #GullyBoy trailer announcement with #AsliHipHop... Trailer unveils on 9 Jan 2019... Stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt... Directed by Zoya Akhtar... Link: https://youtu.be/z34A-mILN24”

And here comes #GullyBoy trailer announcement with #AsliHipHop... Trailer unveils on 9 Jan 2019... Stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt... Directed by Zoya Akhtar... Link: https://t.co/XtRcCGuKGs pic.twitter.com/15abaFeuPY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

The Zoya Akhtar starrer features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The venture is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai.

The film will hit the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.