Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's looks from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy revealed — Check out

Alia and Ranveer together in few commercial advertisements before, but this is the first, the duo has collaborated for a film and fans are hoping for some big magic on the silver screen.

On the first day of the new year, the makers had decided to treat the fans with the first ever poster of the film! The poster showed Ranveer’s character with his back to the camera, staring into the distance at a building.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt... First poster of #GullyBoy... Directed by Zoya Akhtar... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar... 14 Feb 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zT3N4Q32fu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

And now, a day later, the lead actors have shared two fresh posters from the film.

While one of the posters show Ranveer wearing a hoodie and is similar to what the makers had revealed in the first look of the film on Monday, the other one shows Alia and Ranveer sharing earphones as they listen to music while looking in opposite directions.

Both the actors are seen sporting de-glam and an intense look. The tagline of the poster reads, 'Apna Time Ayega' (Our time will come).

Take a look at the posters below:

Co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions, 'Gully Boy' is slated for Valentine's Day release which is February 14, 2019. Apart from Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, the film also features Pooja Gaur, Parmeet Sethi, Ali Asgar and Prakash Raj in key roles. Before releasing in India, the film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held between February 7-17.

Speaking about Kalki's role, she reportedly plays the role of a video producer in the film. Since 'Gully Boy is based on the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, the song will have rap in it. The rappers are known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai.

Ranveer plays a rapper in the film and took several training sessions for his role and is a pro at it by now.