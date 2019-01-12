हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh begins preparing for Kabir Khan's '83—See pic

Ranveer has started prepping up for his next film titled '83 which is a sports drama 

Ranveer Singh begins preparing for Kabir Khan&#039;s &#039;83—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh has started prepping up for his next film titled '83 which is a sports drama based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer plays the titular role in the film and took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, preparing for his role.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The caption is, “And the glorious journey begins........ #83 #kapildev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk

Ranveer has had a great time at the box office so far with his latest outing 'Simmba' becoming a blockbuster. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and stars the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer. 'Simmba' is one of the few films to enter the prestigious 200 crore club and is a full-on masala entertainer. The film also has a cameo by 'Singham' Ajay Devgn.

On the personal front, Ranveer recently got married to his lady love Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 14. After the wedding, 'Deepveer' hosted three lavish reception parties. One at Bengaluru and two in Mumbai. The second Mumbai reception was high on star power and saw almost entire film industry under one roof!

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh films83 the filmkapil dev biopicDeepika PadukoneKabir Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close