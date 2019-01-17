हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh dismisses rumours of tiff with Shahid Kapoor on Padmaavat sets

As per Ranveer, he and Shahid had a good time during the filming of the period-drama.

Ranveer Singh dismisses rumours of tiff with Shahid Kapoor on Padmaavat sets

New Delhi: Ever since 'Padmaavat' released, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours of a cold war between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It was widely reported that the two actors can't see an eye to each other and their cold vibes was evident on the sets. 

Reports even stated that eventually, Deepika Padukone had to step in on few occasions to ease out the differences between the two. 

Almost a year after, Ranveer opened up on the rumours and said that all was well between the two and that they both had a great time shooting for the film.  "We were very good together, yaar. I think we had a good time shooting for the film. Creatively fulfilling," he said.

It all started last year when Shahid remarked that he felt like an outsider on the sets of 'Padmaavat'. His statement dropped a major hint of some amount of rivalry with Ranveer during the shoot. In response, Ranveer said in an interview that he did every possible thing to make him feel at home on the sets. 

And Shahid's recent comment on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' added more fuel to the fire where he mentioned that he would have wished for more equality in screen time in the film. The actor also spoke about the alleged issue with Ranveer during the filming and said "It's really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on. Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight. I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural."

Moreover, even during the rapid-fire session, when he asked to choose between Saif Ali Khan and Ranveer as his preferred co-star, Shahid chose Chhote Nawab's name. 

However, when he was asked if he would want to work with the 'Simmba' star again, he happily stated that he is all game for it. "I would definitely want to do a film with Ranveer Singh again," he said on the show. 

Well, we just hope that everything is fine between the two stars and it would be a treat for us if they do a film together again. 

