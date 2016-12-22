Ranveer Singh goes gaga over Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', shares poem on Twitter!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's upcoming biographical sports drama 'Dangal' has already taken the nation by storm with amazing trailer and songs. The powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh is no exception, and he made sure everyone watches 'Dangal'.

Recently, Ranveer took to Twitter and shared a picture with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. He also dedicated a poem to the superstar.

Here's what 'Bajirao Mastani' actor wrote:

Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue..

He who posesses a childlike wonderment..

My love for him is of the truest kind

The one & only.. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2016

Devoted to the religion that is cinema...

Passionate to an unparalleled degree...

With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2016

The biopic is based on the life of an ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 55 kgs while her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kgs.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will create 'Dangal' in theatres on December 23, this year!