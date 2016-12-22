close
Ranveer Singh goes gaga over Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', shares poem on Twitter!

By Ayushi Kakkar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:15
New Delhi: Aamir Khan's upcoming biographical sports drama 'Dangal' has already taken the nation by storm with amazing trailer and songs. The powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh is no exception, and he made sure everyone watches 'Dangal'.

Recently, Ranveer took to Twitter and shared a picture with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. He also dedicated a poem to the superstar.

Here's what 'Bajirao Mastani' actor wrote:

The biopic is based on the life of an ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 55 kgs while her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kgs.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will create 'Dangal' in theatres on December 23, this year!

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 13:15

