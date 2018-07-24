हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in Ali Zafar's Pakistani film 'Teefa In Trouble'? Deets inside

Both Ali and Ranveer share a great bond.

Ranveer Singh in Ali Zafar&#039;s Pakistani film &#039;Teefa In Trouble&#039;? Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The quirk box of talent in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has proved his acting mettle in some of his last releases like 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. The actor has reached the pinnacle of success and is loved by the audiences for his infectious energy.

The latest buzz about the actor is that Ranveer is a part of Ali Zafar's hit Pakistani venture 'Teefa In Trouble'. Surprised? Well, Ranveer has a special appearance in the movie, reportedly.

According to Timesofindia.com, the film revolves around a man (Ali) who wants to open a tikka outlet and eventually towards the climax of the film, Ranveer is seen endorsing his brand. A billboard showing Ranveer eating his tikkas has been shown in the film.

Both Ali and Ranveer share a great bond and have previously worked together in Yash Raj Films (YRF) 'Kill Dill'. Therefore when Ranveer was approached for the part, he happily agreed.

Meanwhile, 'Teefa In Trouble' has broken several records at Pakistani Box Office and has been widely appreciated. The film stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in lead roles. It has been helmed by debutant director Ahsan Rahim and it released on July 20, 2018.

The film marks Ali Zafar and Maya Ali's debut into Pakistani cinema. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAli ZafarTeefa In TroublePakistani filmmaya aliYRFBollywood

