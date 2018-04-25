Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin to record song for Gully Boy

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who had been busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' despite his shoulder injury, recently wrapped up the film. However, as per several media reports, the actor is still not finished with work as he will soon be recording a song with his other co-star Kalki Koechlin for the film.

Apparently, Kalki plays the role of a video producer in the film. Since 'Gully Boy is based on the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, the song will have rap in it. The rappers are known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai.

Ranveer is playing a rapper in the film and has already taken classed and is a pro at it by now. On the other hand, Kalki has begun learning how to do it.

Speaking to PTI, Kalki confirmed the news, "We did not prepare much except that we listened to a lot of rap. I started listening to Divine, Naezy and tried to understand where this voice was coming from. My character has studied music in Berkeley and she comes back and is producing a video, she also writes music as well," said Kalki. She also said that she listened to a lot of rap.

"I listened to a lot of rap, especially to get into that zone because Ranveer and I have to sing a song together. Anand Tiwari, is doing the music of the film, so he is teaching me the song," she added.

It is to be noted that Kalki and Zoya Akhtar have previously collaborated for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', also starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

The film is slated to release on February 14 next year. The film also features Pooja Gaur, Parmeet Sethi, Ali Asgar and Prakash Raj.