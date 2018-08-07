हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's next?

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film.

Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar&#039;s next?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for presenting movies with relationships forming the large part with much elan. The latest buzz right now is that the maverick director's next will feature a never-seen-before casting team coming together to lit the big screens.

Yes! According to a report in Koimoi.com, KJo's upcoming venture is likely to be a period film set in the Mughal times. It's going to be a two-hero thing. The story will have two brothers, out of which the elder one of the lead and younger one plays the grey character. The rumour has it that Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the older brother's part.

Quoting a source, the report states that earlier Karan wanted Ranbir Kapoor to play the older brother and Ranveer to play the younger one but the former turned it down. Now, the hunt for the second lead is on.

Also, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film where the former plays the love interest of the elder brother while the latter his sister. The casting for another female face to star opposite the second brother is also not finalised.

Imagine, these stars together in a Dharma Production which has previously made several multi-starrers. Sounds interesting, right?

Well, the film will go on floors next year. 

Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood

