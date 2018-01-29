Ranveer Singh may romance this newcomer in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has wowed by his spellbinding performances in the past. He has essayed a variety of roles and has been a part of films that have had amazing stories to tell – be it Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela or Bajirao Mastani. And very soon, we will see him in an out-and-out masala entertainer titled Simmba.

Yes, you read that right. Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty will be produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Rohit and Karan’s first joint venture. And it will also be Ranveer’s first film with Rohit, who is best known for delivering typical Bollywood potboilers.

The latest about the film is that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor may be roped in as the leading lady. The young girl is presently busy shooting for her debut film Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khattar. The film happens to be an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

According to a report in a leading daily, Johar has assured Boney and Sridevi that Simmba would boost Janhvi’s career.

And as far as Ranveer is concerned, he is presently basking in the glory, his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has brought for him. He has been ruthlessly good as an artiste in the film. He has proved yet again that he is here to play a very long impressive innings.