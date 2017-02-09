close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Ranveer Singh posts funny video, expresses excitement about working with Alia Bhatt

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 08:37
Ranveer Singh posts funny video, expresses excitement about working with Alia Bhatt
Ranveer and Alia in a still from a commercial for a travel website.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, a film which will see them as a couple on the silverscreen for the first time.

Interestingly, the two have already given us glimpses of their sizzling chemistry by featuring in commercials for an online travel portal and we can’t deny the fact that they look extremely cute together.

Ranveer, a bundle of energy that he is, took to Instagram to share his excitement of working with the ‘Highway’ actor, in the most hilarious way.

The ‘Lootera’ of Bollywood has used a funny filter that shows him wearing a comical expression and speaking in a hilarious tone. He is also seen holding a magazine with Alia’s photo.

Check it out for yourself:

 

Everybody loves @aliaabhatt ! Looking faarward !

A video posted by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Alia responded to Ranveer’s video with a similar sense of humour:

‘Gully Boy’ will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 08:16

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.