Ranveer Singh posts funny video, expresses excitement about working with Alia Bhatt
Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, a film which will see them as a couple on the silverscreen for the first time.
Interestingly, the two have already given us glimpses of their sizzling chemistry by featuring in commercials for an online travel portal and we can’t deny the fact that they look extremely cute together.
Ranveer, a bundle of energy that he is, took to Instagram to share his excitement of working with the ‘Highway’ actor, in the most hilarious way.
The ‘Lootera’ of Bollywood has used a funny filter that shows him wearing a comical expression and speaking in a hilarious tone. He is also seen holding a magazine with Alia’s photo.
Check it out for yourself:
Alia responded to Ranveer’s video with a similar sense of humour:
Hahahah everybody totally loves @RanveerOfficial!!!! Looking double faarward GULLY BOY :) https://t.co/xc55UeYhpC
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) 8 February 2017
‘Gully Boy’ will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mahira Khan talks about being a career woman, single mother
- Karan Johar stumps Kapil Sharma by asking an ‘uncomfortable’ question on ‘Koffee With Karan’
- When Harshvardhan Kapoor met Kapil Sharma in the gym
- Ranveer Singh posts funny video, expresses excitement about working with Alia Bhatt
- Blessed to be part of 'Om Namo Venkatesaya': Akkineni Nagarjuna
- Sonu Sood set to act in a biopic!
- 'Raees' ban in Pakistan invites mixed reactions in the country!
- Judy Garland was allegedly molested on 'The Wizard of Oz' sets
- Ranbir Kapoor's role in 'Dragon' has a mystical fire connection, says Ayan Mukerji
- Akshay Kumar ends 'Jolly LLB 2' promotions in Lucknow; shares pic!