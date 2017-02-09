Ranveer Singh posts funny video, expresses excitement about working with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, a film which will see them as a couple on the silverscreen for the first time.

Interestingly, the two have already given us glimpses of their sizzling chemistry by featuring in commercials for an online travel portal and we can’t deny the fact that they look extremely cute together.

Ranveer, a bundle of energy that he is, took to Instagram to share his excitement of working with the ‘Highway’ actor, in the most hilarious way.

The ‘Lootera’ of Bollywood has used a funny filter that shows him wearing a comical expression and speaking in a hilarious tone. He is also seen holding a magazine with Alia’s photo.

Check it out for yourself:

Everybody loves @aliaabhatt ! Looking faarward ! A video posted by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Alia responded to Ranveer’s video with a similar sense of humour:

Hahahah everybody totally loves @RanveerOfficial!!!! Looking double faarward GULLY BOY :) https://t.co/xc55UeYhpC — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) 8 February 2017

‘Gully Boy’ will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.