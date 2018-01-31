Ranveer Singh reacts to Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat letter

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat is indeed the man of the moment. The bundle of energy that he is, Ranveer delivered a performance that sent shivers down the spine of many. No wonder why people are going gaga over his Khilji avatar! And among many of his admirers is Swara Bhasker.

Yes, you read that right. Swara, the same lady who slammed Bhansali for glorying Jauhar in his film, has reportedly heaped praise on Ranveer’s performance.

For the unversed, Swara, in an open letter, criticised Bhansali by saying that after watching the film, she “felt reduced to a vagina only".

When Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat was quizzed about Swara’s letter, he reportedly said it is not the right time to discuss such things given the fact that the film underwent so much opposition for months.

But Ranveer chose to sidestep the issue. “I got a message from Swara just yesterday. She loved my performance in the film. So...” PTI quoted Ranveer as saying.

However, Deepika, who played Rani Padmavati in the film chose to speak about it without any inhibitions. During a recent interview with DNA, Deepika, while talking about the flak the Jauhar scene has drawn, saidm “Let me put things in perspective. We are not endorsing jauhar. You must see the scene/practice in context to the period in which it was shown. And when you do that, you will realise, it’s so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves.”