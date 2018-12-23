Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan return to Mumbai after promoting Simmba in Raipur — Pics

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been extensively promoting their upcoming film 'Simmba'. The duo along with director Rohit Shetty has been travelling across the country to make sure their film reaches every corner.

Ranveer and Sara were in Raipur today along with their co-star Sonu Sood and Rohit. The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned after promoting the film.

While all the three - Ranveer, Sonu and Rohit were casually dressed up, Sara looked lovely in a neon green-coloured ethnic wear.

Take a look at their photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Coming to 'Simmba', the film is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. Fans are excited to see Ranveer's first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone and what makes the film even more special is that it is Sara Ali Khan's second film after her debut with 'Kedarnath'!

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Her debut 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from athe udience as well as critics and the young actress has been appreciated for her performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', fans eagerly await Sara's next.

The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and it expected to be a major crowd puller. It is set to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.