हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar strike a pose to begin Simmba journey- See Pic

He sports the handlebar moustache and a well-trimmed haircut to transform into Sangram Bhalerao.  

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar strike a pose to begin Simmba journey- See Pic

Mumbai: After leaving moviegoers spellbound by his Alauddin Khilji act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as a super cop in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

The powerhouse of talent has donned a new avatar.

He sports the handlebar moustache and a well-trimmed haircut to transform into Sangram Bhalerao.

Filmmaker Shetty, producer Karan Johar and leading lady Sara Ali Khan posed for a picture along with Ranveer to kick-start the Simmba journey on Wednesday.

Take a look at the photograph embedded below:

Simmba is Ranveer's first with Rohit and the filmmaker’s maiden venture with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. 

There were reports suggesting that the film may have Ajay Devgn on board for a cameo but the makers haven't yet made any announcement.

Rohit is a very close friend of to Ajay and he has delivered a number of blockbusters – Golmaal series, Singham, Singham Returns with him already. He has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan to give a super-hit film like Chennai Express to Bollywood.

Simmba will also mark Ranveer's first film as a police officer and it will be interesting to see how he pulls off this role. 
The film will hit theatres on December 28.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSara Ali KhanRohit ShettyKaran JoharSimmbaSimmba movie2018 Bollywood releases

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close