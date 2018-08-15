हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shares a sneak peek video from 'Simmba'—Watch

'Simmba' is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Ranveer Singh shares a sneak peek video from &#039;Simmba&#039;—Watch

New Delhi: The powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The actor will play a cop in the film for the first time and ever since his look has been out, the curiosity level for the film has reached new heights. While we await the release of the film, the talented actor took to Twitter and shared a video from the sets.

The actor wrote, “A sneak peek into the #POWEROFSIMMBA... Releasing 28th December !!! #SaraAliKhan #RohitShetty @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @RelianceEnt @rspicturez @SimmbaTheFilm”

'Simmba' is an adaptation of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper making it even more interesting to watch. Rohit had a terrific run at the Box Office last year as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a money spinner and earned rave reviews. The film did an incredible business and made several records as well.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan which makes it even more waited upon. Sara was initially supposed to debut in 'Kedarnath' but the film's release has now been delayed. Hence, Sara will be seen making her debut with 'Simmba' in December this year.

Apart from Simmba, 'Ranveer' will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and '83' which tells the story of India's 1983 World Cup Victory.

The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. With such exciting projects coming up, Ranveer ready to set the screen ablaze!

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSimmbaSara Ali Khan

